California sheriff’s deputy shot and killed, suspect dies after freeway chase

A California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday in a freeway chase resulting in the suspect dying after being fatally shot by authorities.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy was shot in Jurupa Valley, 50 miles east of Los Angeles. The Riverside Sheriff’s Association identified the fallen deputy as Isaiah Cordero, who was a motor enforcement deputy assigned to the city of Jurupa Valley, according to the department’s Facebook page.

“We are devastated by the grief of losing Deputy Isaiah Cordero, a deputy who was a ray of sunshine in the Riverside Sheriff’s Department, a person who was dedicated to protecting others,” the union said in a statement. “Once again, we face a tragic reminder of the selflessness and unwavering courage required of peace officers and their families.”

“Deputy Cordero put on his uniform daily to make a difference in his community and keep families safe,” the statement continued. “Deputy Cordero’sdeath leaves a tremendous hole in the hearts of so many people who had the chance to know him personally. Today, Deputy Corderomade the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty — a debt that can never be repaid. We must honor his memory and life of public service through our words and actions. Our heart goes out to his family, friends, and fellow deputies through this difficult time.”

Cordero was shot during a traffic stop around 2 p.m. The deputy tried pulling over a vehicle but the driver fled and opened fire, Fox Los Angeles reported.

Police units pursued the suspect on Interstate 15 and shot by law enforcement. The suspect was taken to a hospital and died.

A large group of law enforcement was seen outside the Riverside Community Hospital where the deputy died. Sheriff Chad Bianco is expected to hold a news conference Thursday evening.