California sheriffs bust underground 'superspreader' parties as coronavirus cases surge

California authorities busted two underground “superspreader” events and arrested 182 people as part of a large crackdown to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, officials said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office’s superspreader task force made the arrests at two commercial buildings Saturday night.

Photos of the arrests posted by the sheriff’s department show some partygoers wearing face masks, and others without them.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva made clear he will “seek out and take law enforcement action against all underground party events occurring anywhere within Los Angeles County.”

KTTV reported one of the events was a “swinger’s party” in South Central Los Angeles.

The crackdowns come as California nears 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as the surge of hospitalizations continue to overwhelm intensive care units.

