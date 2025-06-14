California sheriff says nearly a dozen deputies injured in anti-ICE riots

​

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna announced Friday that nearly a dozen deputies were injured during the ongoing riots.

The riots began June 6 as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was conducting raids in the city and surrounding counties.

Luna said 10 deputies were injured after protesters hurled rocks, Molotov cocktails and “high-grade pyrotechnics” at them.

“We have been encountering some interesting weapons out there,” Luna said. “[There is a] big difference between the peaceful protesters and the individuals who are coming out with weapons to attack our folks.”

The news conference focused on plans to address planned nationwide protests Saturday against the Trump administration.

“It’s a good cause, but we do not want violent agitators out there destroying property or committing acts of violence specifically against our police officers, deputy sheriffs and CHP [California Highway Patrol] officers,” Luna said. “I just want to remind everybody that our deputies have and continue to face a dangerous situation out there.”

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said the LAPD is “fully prepared” for the upcoming planned demonstrations and “unprecedented” crowds.

“We’re closely monitoring developments and deploying our personnel and resources strategically to protect public safety while safeguarding every individual’s right to protest peacefully,” McDonnell said.

“If you come to our city with the intent to commit crimes, damage property or harm others, including our officers, you will be arrested,” he added. “We will not allow violence, vandalism or threats to public safety to undermine the rights of those who are demonstrating lawfully. We’re asking everyone who plans to participate in Saturday’s event to do so peacefully and respectfully.”

Since the onset of the protests, McDonnell said hundreds of people have been arrested.

He added that a curfew, which will remain in effect through the weekend, “has played a key role in helping to restore order, particularly by curbing the criminal activity that was largely occurring during the evening hours.”

CHP troopers will be on active patrol throughout the state looking for areas of concern.

There will also be a focus on protecting state infrastructure.