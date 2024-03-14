California serial bank robbers busted after 6 heists in multiple cities, police say

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A bank robber and his getaway driver have been caught after carrying out a string of heists across Northern California, authorities said Wednesday.

Antioch residents Brandon Lopez, 37, and 43-year-old Tamara Bush are linked to at least six bank robberies or attempted robberies in San Jose, Modesto, Milpitas, Fremont and Sacramento, the San Jose Police Department said.

Detectives caught the pair’s trail after a bank robbery in San Jose on Feb. 12.

In that robbery, a male suspect entered the bank and passed a note to the teller, demanding money, according to authorities.

DETROIT MAN REPORTEDLY USED OBITUARIES TO ROB FAMILIES DURING FUNERALS

The note read: “I need all the money in both your drawers. Be quick. No games.”

The suspect got away with over $1,000 in cash.

Investigators identified the primary suspect as Lopez, connecting him to the other five bank robberies across Northern California, where he also allegedly passed a note to the teller demanding money.

CALIFORNIA MOM ALLEGED ‘RINGLEADER’ BEHIND $8M RETAIL THEFT RING THAT HIT OVER 200 ULTA STORES, OTHERS: AG

Bush was identified as the getaway driver for all six robberies, police said.

Authorities executed a search warrant on Lopez’s home in Antioch on March 6. While searching the residence, police discovered an unregistered loaded Glock firearm and ammunition.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both Lopez and Bush were taken into custody and booked into Santa Clara County Mail Jail for robbery charges. Both suspects are awaiting additional charges in other counties.