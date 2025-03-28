California school district apologizes after Border Patrol recruiter denied entry into high school career fair

​

A California school district has apologized after a U.S. Border Patrol recruiter was “inadvertently” denied access to a high school career fair this week, saying what happened was a “misunderstanding.”

The Coachella Valley Unified School District said a Border Patrol recruiter was “inadvertently denied” entry to a career fair at Coachella Valley High School by the principal on Wednesday.

“We want to make it very clear that we do not condone this behavior, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken with the involved staff members to ensure this does not happen again,” the district said in a news release.

“Our students have greatly appreciated the valuable interactions and insights they have gained from learning about careers in Law Enforcement and the Border Patrol,” it continued. “We recognize the importance of providing our students with real-world career options and opportunities.”

The district added that it welcomes the Border Patrol’s presence at any future career fairs across its three high schools.

U.S. Border Patrol Sector Chief Gregory Bovino wrote about the incident on X, prompting him to ask: “Agendas in Schools?”

In a subsequent post, he thanked the school district for its apology.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with them for the benefit of our youth & students,” he wrote.

The high hosted 36 vendors at its career fair on Wednesday, the Desert Sun reported. Bovino said the U.S. Border Patrol has been invited to participate in the high school’s college and career fair for three years to promote careers in federal law enforcement.

Earlier this year, the district began equipping schools with red cards, known as “Know Your Rights” cards, to help people assert their rights and defend themselves if they encounter federal immigration authorities, the newspaper reported.

Last week, the school board approved a policy addressing immigration-related concerns, including how to respond to immigration enforcement.