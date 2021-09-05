The federal government temporarily closed public access on Friday to parts of the Merced River where a family of three and their dog mysteriously died last month after toxic algal blooms were recently found in the water.

The move by the U.S. Department of the Interior comes after the U.S. Forest Service temporarily closed down the trail that the family was hiking on earlier in the week due to “unknown hazards found in and near the Savage Lundy Trail.”

The deaths of Jonathan Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog, Oski, in mid-August have baffled investigators.