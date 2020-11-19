California Republicans rip Newsom’s ‘hypocrisy’ after governor caught dining out amid pandemic

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

California Republicans rip Newsom for hypocritical highbrow dining excursion

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s extravagant lunch at one of California Wine Country’s most exclusive fine-dining establishments has drawn a storm of criticism — and it could wind up costing him more than just the tab.

The Democrat has been fending off critics for more than a week after seeming to violate his own coronavirus restrictions to celebrate a well-connected friend’s birthday.

“He’s the one telling people to change their Thanksgiving plans — yet he himself is gathering privately at an expensive restaurant that many Californians can’t afford,” Republican state Assemblyman James Gallagher told Fox News on Wednesday night.

The French Laundry, which offers meals that begin at $350 a plate, hosted Newsom, his wife, and others for a boujie birthday brunch honoring Jason Kinney, a lobbyist and friend of the governor.

Also in attendance: the CEO of the California Medical Association – who, like Newsom, should know a thing or two about that state’s COVID-19 guidelines – and that organization’s top lobbyist.

Newsom recently urged Golden State residents to pop their masks on between bites while eating out. But a diner at another table photographed him at the swanky restaurant without a mask, then sent the photos to FOX 11 in Los Angeles. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:

– Officials complain about bar, salon reopenings as Newsom fails to set standards and schools remain closed.

– Nebraska ex-bar employee seeks donations after firing over video of maskless Gov. Ricketts: reports.

– Louisiana pastor seeks emergency relief from criminal charges after defying ban on large gatherings.

– Car flies off highway, goes airborne in Modesto, Calif., footage reveals.

– Tucker Carlson: Gavin Newsom’s French Laundry birthday dinner goes beyond mere hypocrisy.

– Newsom orders more lockdowns, but Dem’s wife says they’re hurting kids.

– How many of his own coronavirus recommendations did Gavin Newsom violate?

– Newsom latest Democratic politician to flout own coronavirus guidelines.

Cuomo snaps at reporters who asked if NYC schools would remain open, Twitter blows up

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo got into a shouting match with reporters Wednesday while denying that New York City public schools would be shut down due to a spike in coronavirus cases — only for Mayor Bill De Blasio to announce the closures minutes later.

The exchange began when Wall Street Journal reporter Jimmy Vielkind pressed Cuomo about whether he would overrule any decision by city officials to close schools.

“What are you talking about? ‘You’re now going to override,’ we did it already! That’s the law!” Cuomo shouted. “An orange zone and a red zone, follow the facts!”

“I’m still confused,” Vielkind responded.

“Then you’re confused!” the Democrat shouted back.

“I’m confused and parents are still confused as well,” Vielkind asserted.

“No, they’re not confused. You’re confused,” Cuomo told the reporter. “Read the law and you won’t be confused.”

Another reporter asked point-blank if schools would be open “tomorrow,” to which Cuomo responded, “The schools are open by state law,” but the reporter called out the dodge and backed up Vielkind’s line of questioning. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Andrew Cuomo managed to virus-shame and fat-shame — all in one news briefing.

– Cuomo, de Blasio face blowback over handling of NYC school closures.

– Gutfeld on the new COVID restrictions.

– Sen. Kennedy blasts Cuomo complaints about Trump ‘ego,’ compares it to ‘being called ugly by a frog.’

– Combative Cuomo caught off guard on NYC schools closing, timeline questioned.

– NY Dem Gov Cuomo’s office blames religious gatherings as ‘super-spreaders,’ not Biden celebrations.

– NBC’s Lester Holt rips MAGA march as ‘super-spreader‘ to be ‘mad’ at, avoids Biden victory crowds, BLM protests.

GOP members in Michigan’s Wayne County rescind votes to certify election, cite personal attacks

The two Republicans on Michigan’s Wayne County Board of Canvassers claimed in signed affidavits Wednesday that they were bullied into siding with Democrats and have now rescinded their votes to certify.

The two Republicans — Monica Palmer and William C. Hartmann — were involved in a brief deadlock in the county’s election certification process Tuesday before initially voting to certify.

Wayne County, which includes Detroit, is Michigan’s most populous county, with more than 1.7 million residents.

Both Republicans say they were called racists and subjected to threats for raising concerns about ballots that Democrats said were from predominately Black communities, Jenna Ellis, a lawyer for the Trump 2020 Campaign, told Fox News on Tuesday.

Hartmann said in the affidavit that he observed about 71% of Detroit’s 134 Absent Voter Counting Boards “were left unbalanced and many unexplained.”

He said he voiced his concerns and said if the votes did not match, there should have been some kind of explanation. Powell said she spotted the same discrepancy. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Sean Hannity blasts Zoom callers over ‘truly vile smears‘ directed at Michigan GOP county canvassers.

– Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer faces possible impeachment proceedings for ‘corrupt conduct.’

– Gonorrhea infections increasing in Michigan: officials.

– Michigan election officials cancel meeting after contentious certification vote in Wayne County.

– Ingraham: Will populist AOC defend working class against Biden’s brand of globalism?

– Alaska shows independent streak, adopts ranked-choice voting.

– Pres. Trump, Joe Biden … and The Philadelphia Mafia Voter Fraud Claim.

– Fired election security official Chris Krebs ‘out of his lane‘ with voter fraud statements: DHS official.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS:

– Matthew McConaughey ‘could be‘ interested in a future run for Texas governor.

– Pelosi seems to signal this could be her last term as speaker.

– Bobby Brown Jr., 28, stepson of Whitney Houston, found dead in Los Angeles.

– Omar mocked after misspelling book of Bible while attempting to school Rubio on faith.

– Rural Oregon counties vote to discuss seceding from state to join ‘Greater Idaho.’

– Obama, as daughter Sasha’s basketball coach, says he drew complaints from other parents.

– New York Times op-ed admits ‘Trump was right,’ Democrats ‘wrong,’ about keeping schools open.

– Dachshund rescues chiweenie from mountain lion attack in Colorado.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

– Airline CEOs ask Congress for more aid.

– Coronavirus placing survival of these 20 jobs at risk: Glassdoor.

– Here’s what could stop the COVID vaccine supply chain in its tracks.

– Sonos shares jump as stay-at-home purchases help top expectations.

– ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ set for simultanious theatrical, HBO Max release.

– Some Harvard students say ‘not so fast‘ on Trump ban.

– Tech titan flees San Francisco for Florida, says city is poorly managed.

– Tesla is morphing into more than a car maker.

#The Flashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on “This Day in History.”

SOME PARTING WORDS

Fox News’ Sean Hannity accused citizens who teleconferenced into a meeting of Michigan’s Wayne County Board of Canvassers this week of bullying and threatening two Republican members who initially refused to certify the county’s vote totals.

“[Those are] just a small example of the truly vile smears leveled against the two GOP members on the Wayne County board of canvassers, and unfortunately this kind of hysteria and vitriol is not unique to Detroit,” Hannity said.

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you’re missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News’ David Aaro. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday morning.