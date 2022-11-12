California repair center engulfed in flames

A massive fire broke out at a building in California Friday evening, as firefighters attempted to control the blaze.

A repair center in the city of San Juan Capistrano caught fire shortly before 8 p.m. local time, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Soon after, the blaze was declared a three-alarm fire.

CALIFORNIA BOAT CAPTAIN IN 2019 FIRE THAT KILLED 34 PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO ‘SEAMAN’S MANSLAUGHTER’

Fire crews took a defensive approach in controlling the blaze at the commercial structure, with the goal of containing the fire to the building of origin.

There were around 80 firefighters at the scene.

SYMRISE CHEMICAL PLANT FIRE IN GEORGIA UNDER INVESTIGATION AS AUTHORITIES REVEAL ‘CHEMICAL SOURCE’

The business, Prestige Collision South, was in danger of collapsing at around 9 p.m. local time.

The Fire Authority reported shortly after that a building knockdown had been declared.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No injuries have been reported, according to the Fire Authority.