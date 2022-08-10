California public university hosts orientation for ‘Black, Latinx, and Native American’ families

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One public university in California is facing criticism for hosting an orientation for “Black, Latinx, and Native American” families.

The University of California, San Diego is hosting “Black, Latinx, and Native American Family Orientation” during its “Triton Weeks of Welcome,” which is designed to welcome students to campus, Campus Reform reported.

The “Black, Latinx, and Native American Family Orientation,” takes place from Sept. 9-11.

In a letter to the University of California, San Diego, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression is blasting the university for hosting an event that racially segregates participants.

COLLEGE FRESHMAN ORIENTATION MATERIALS EMPHASIZE DEI OVER FREE SPEECH, REPORT REVEAL

“We understand that conversations concerning race and representation have occupied a prominent place in discourse on the campuses of many colleges, which have legitimate interests in fostering productive student discussion around these issues. But racially segregating a college’s educational programming is not a lawful means of facilitating the conversations,” FIRE said in the letter to the university president.

The free speech organization states that the University of California, San Diego cannot lawfully serve the needs of minority students by “barring students of other ethnicities from educational opportunities or experiences based on their race.”

UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS OFFERS ‘ANGRY WHITE MALE STUDIES’ CLASS

“Laws enacted to protect students from racial discrimination in higher education, at public and private schools, have been in effect for more than 70 years,” the letter states.

FIRE also called on the university to remove the “race-based restriction on attendance in the program’s registration.”

Sabrina Conza, a program officer at FIRE, told Campus Reform that the university is clearly engaging in segregation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It is clear that the University of California, San Diego’s orientation program is limited to certain races, which is segregation in its purest form,” Conza said. “Excluding students from educational programming based on their race is illegal, regardless of those students’ race.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the University of California, San Diego, but did not receive a response.