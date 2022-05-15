FOX News 

California police responding to shooting at Laguna Woods church, say one person is dead

Police in California are responding to reports of a shooting at a Laguna Woods church on Sunday afternoon where they say multiple people have been shot.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said that one person has been detained, and they have recovered a weapon that may have been involved in the incident.

The Orange County Fire Authority said in a Sunday afternoon tweet that multiple people are being treated and transported to nearby hospitals.

