California police officer shot in the face given hero’s welcome after being released from Pasadena hospital

A California police officer who was shot in the face last week was released from the hospital Thursday and greeted by friends, family members, and fellow police officers.

Arcadia Police Officer Kevin Manley held two thumbs up to signal his recovery as he was wheeled out of Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, California, where he underwent two surgeries after being shot in the face during a standoff with a suspect on Aug. 10.

Officer Manley “is expected to make a full recovery!” the Arcadia Police Department said in an Instagram post. “We are so proud of our brother in blue! Get well soon, Kevin!!”

In an initial post, Arcadia Police Chief Roy Nakamura thanked community members for expressing their support for Manley.

“I would like to take this opportunity to share with our Arcadia community that our officer involved in the tragic shooting last night is expectedd to make a full recovery,” Arcadia police posted on Aug. 11. “The outpouring of support we have received from the members of the community, including the City Council, the City Manager’s Office, City Departments, and especially from our allied law enforcement agencies, has been tremendous.”

“I cannot emphasize how much your support means to the men and women of the Arcadia Police Department,” he added. “Our well-wishes go out to the additional victims and their families who were injured because of the incident.”

Officer Manley was among three people who were injured last Wednesday, when the Arcadia Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and SWAT members responded to a family disturbance call.

After the officers arrived at the scene, a suspect located inside the home began firing at the officers, striking Manley in the face and prompting an hours-long standoff.



The suspect, later identified as 47-year-old Nurhan Venk, also struck his 73-year-old mother and an elderly neighbor, FOX 11 in Los Angeles reported. He initially went to the home armed and threatened his mother, police said.

Venk was arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, one count of attempted murder with an elder abuse allegation, one count of mayhem and two counts of elder abuse.

The suspect’s mother and neighbor suffered non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.