A California police officer was in critical but stable condition in a trauma center on Friday night after being shot outside police headquarters, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in La Habra, a city of about 60,000 residents in Orange County, about 22 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

GUNFIRE NEAR COORS FIELD IN DENVER WOUNDS 2 AFTER ROCKIES-MARLINS GAME: REPORTS

The officer, who was not immediately identified, responded after some kind of disturbance developed outside the police station, La Habra police wrote in a statement that was posted on Twitter.

“The suspect involved is deceased and there are no other outstanding suspects,” the statement said. “A firearm was recovered at the scene.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Further details about the incident remained unclear.

An investigation by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office was already underway, the police statement said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.