California police identify gunman in Monterey attack that killed 10 people, injured 10 others in mass shooting

California authorities have identified the suspect in a mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured 10 others at a ballroom during Lunar New Year celebrations Saturday evening.

Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna identified the suspect as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.

The identification came hours after the suspect shot and killed himself in a white van that he used to flee the shooting location in Monterey Park.

Luna said no other suspects are at large. Authorities have not provided a motive saying the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.