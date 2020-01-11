California police ID body found wrapped in tarp in back of abandoned U-Haul truck

California police announced Friday that the remains of a woman whose body was recovered from the back of an abandoned U-Haul truck nearly three months ago were those of 29-year-old Ashley Manning.

Manning, an Anaheim resident, was found wrapped in a tarp in the trunk of the moving truck on the morning of Oct. 17, police said in a tweet.

Anaheim Police Department responded to a dirt lot on the north side of Santa Ana Canyon Road in Fullerton at around 10:45 a.m. to assist California Highway Patrol with a “suspicious object” found in an abandoned car, officials said in a news release at the time.

Police described the object in the car as being a “similar size and shape of a human body.”

The circumstances surrounding Manning’s death were not immediately known and law enforcement did not state a cause of death pending toxicology results.

Manning’s sister said in a December Facebook post that her family last heard from Ashley on Nov.13 after flying in from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, KTLA reported.

“We have confirmation that she made it to LAX and are working with police to pull video footage to see what car she got into,” the post read.

On Friday, the family said they “are trying to navigate this tragedy and this extremely hard time.”