California police hunt for armed robbery suspect caught on camera

Police in a coastal Los Angeles-area suburb are looking for an armed robbery suspect captured on camera holding a firearm while trying to rob a local business over the holiday weekend.

The July 3 robbery occurred just before 1 p.m., the Redondo Beach Police Department said.

The suspect entered the unidentified business with the rifle and demanded money, authorities said. A victim fled the scene and contacted police, they said.

SWAT officers also responded to the area and searched the business. The suspect had fled by then, police said.

An image of the suspect shows a Black male carrying an “assault rifle-type firearm,” police said.

He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

