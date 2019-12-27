California police department deliver special Christmas gift to son of fallen officer

A California toddler who was spending his first Christmas without his police officer father got a special surprise from his late father’s colleagues.

Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh, 33, was killed in the early hours of Dec. 26, 2018 after he pulled over a suspected drunk driver.

The gunman – later identified as Gustavo Arriaga Perez — fled, and a two-day manhunt led to his arrest before he prepared to leave to Mexico.

This Christmas, the Newman Police Officers Association decided to make Singh’s son holidays a little bit special.

In a Facebook post shared on Christmas, Newman police said Singh had always said that his son would grow up to be a police officer like him and that he hoped to teach him the ropes one day.

To get an early start, the association delivered the toddler his very own patrol car, which a local anonymous resident modeled to look just like his dad’s old one.

“Merry Christmas Baby Singh!” the police department posted on Facebook.

Singh’s death last year caught the attention of President Trump, who at the time called for tougher border security after praising Singh’s “service to his fellow citizens.”