California police arrest two people for lighting man on fire

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man and woman have been arrested in California after another man was allegedly lit on fire, according to police.

Patricia Castillo, 48, and Leonard Hawkins, 43, are facing charges of attempted murder, arson and conspiracy, the Sanger Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Police responded to an incident regarding an injured person at about 9:15 p.m. PT on Thursday at a park in Sanger, California in Fresno County. Officers spoke to a man who had suffered severe burns when they arrived at the scene. The man said a woman had lit him on fire.

The alleged crime took place at about 8:30 p.m. that day.

CHICAGO SUBURB POLICE OFFICER SHOOTS, KILLS HATCHET WIELDING MAN WHO PULLED UP DURING TRAFFIC STOP

Investigators used video surveillance and witness testimony to identify Castillo and Hawkins.

According to police, Castillo had approached the man and threw a cup of liquid on him. The two then appeared to argue before Castillo sparks a lighter and lights the man on fire.

AKRON GUNMAN SHOOTS INTO CROWD, LEAVING GIRL, 4, DEAD, MAN IN CRITICAL CONDITION

The investigation found that Hawkins had provided the accelerant Castillo used to light the man on fire.

Castillo and Hawkins have been booked into the Fresno County Jail, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP