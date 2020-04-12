California party that violated stay-at-home order and drew around 400 comes to 'bad end' with 6 shot

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A huge party in California that defied the state’s stay-at-home orders to combat coronavirus came to a “bad end” early Saturday with six people shot, authorities said.

Deputies responding to a call about the shooting discovered that it happened at a party being held at an apartment complex in Bakersfield, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

“Unfortunately, it came to a bad end,” said Sheriff’s Lt. Cesa Ollague.

Ollague told The Associated Press that frantic witnesses to the shooting called 911 shortly after midnight.

The sheriff’s office said there were six victims, including a juvenile female and five adults. All were transported to an area hospital and were expected to survive.

Officials told KGET-TV that around 400 people are believed to have been at the party when the gunfire erupted.

Investigators found 94 spent bullet casings and three live rounds at the scene.

Partygoers reported seeing four men drive away in a white car, according to police.

Officials told ABC23 that none of the victims are cooperating with authorities, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.

As of Sunday, there are 22,416 cases of COVID-19 in California with at least 634 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.