California park drive-by shooting kills girl, 9, wounds 3 others

Gunfire at a California park interrupted a family gathering, killing a 9-year-old girl and wounding three others, including a 6-year-old girl.

Sacramento police responded to Mama Marks Park Saturday afternoon in response to a call of shots fired.

Police don’t know if the drive-by shooting was gang-related, Fox 40 Sacramento reported.

The dead girl and the wounded girl were not identified by police.

The other victims were an adult man and an adult woman, the station reported. They were also not identified.

The woman was in critical condition, according to reports. The man and the 6-year-old girl were in stable condition.

Fox 40 quoted police spokesman Karl Chan as saying the shooting was “extremely tragic and emotional” to the family.

“Detectives are conducting an extensive canvass of the area for witnesses and evidence,” police said in a news release. “This investigation is in the early stages and information is limited.”