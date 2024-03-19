California murder suspect stabs attorney with pen before charging prosecutor

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

An Oakland, California murder suspect faces additional charges after freeing himself from restraints in a courtroom on Monday morning and stabbing his attorney in the face and head with a pen before turning his angst toward the prosecutor.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 28-year-old Ramello Randle was attending his homicide trial at the A.F. Bray Courthouse in Martinez, California at about 10:55 a.m. on Monday when he attacked his attorney with a pen. He then went to attack the district attorney, who the sheriff’s office said was able to push him off.

The East Bay Times reported that the incident was witnessed by a Contra Costa jury, which is tasked with determining whether Randle is guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend in July 2020, as well as attempting to murder a man as a child custody dispute was underway.

The publication said Randle cut or broke through restraints keeping him attached to a courtroom chair. He then grabbed defense lawyer Matthew Fregi’s pen and stabbed him in the face and head before charging Deputy District Attorney Kevin Bell, who suffered a scratch on the hand.

SAN FRANCISCO COUPLE, TODDLER, KILLED BY SUV WHILE WAITING FOR BUS TO ZOO

Officials reportedly found a note written by Randle before the attack that read, “sorry.”

Randle, Bell and Fregi are expected back in court on Tuesday to continue the trial, the publication reported.

Randle was in court because he and Christopher Slaughter allegedly worked together to kill the mother of Randle’s child, 24-year-old Jonaye Lahkel Bridges.

FORMER CALIFORNIA RIDESHARE DRIVER PUNCHED RIDER AFTER THINKING MAN WAS JEWISH OR ISRAELI, DOJ SAYS

The plot allegedly involved tracking Bridges’ vehicle with a tracking device, following her to a store in Antioch, and shooting her and a man who was with her.

Bridges was killed in the attack, the publication reported, while the man was wounded but survived.

The case had gone to trial previously, but it was declared a mistrial in November 2022 after Randle shouted expletives at Bell during cross-examination. Randle also told Judge Charles “Ben” Burch to shut up, adding he was not his “b – – – h,” when the judge tried to control the situation.

LA CORONER DISCOVERS DEAD MAN WAS CHILD RAPE SUSPECT THOUGHT TO HAVE KILLED SELF 15 YEARS AGO

The judge ultimately declared a mistrial and the judge told him he could not represent himself.

In September 2023, Fregi became Randle’s attorney after he allegedly swung at another attorney, tripped and was handcuffed and taken to jail.

Now, Judge John Kennedy is presiding over the case and is tasked with looking at how courts have handled other situations when courtroom violence occurs before jurors.

After the situation on Monday, the courtroom was cleared and the fire department assessed both attorneys, who refused medical attention.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Randle was transported back to jail and now faces additional charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and battery.