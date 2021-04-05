California missing mother case gets new update from cops, 'bringing her home safely' is number one priority

California police investigating the case of a missing mother of three publicly assured her family on Monday that they are still actively investigating her case nearly three months after her disappearance.

May “Maya” Millete, 39, was last seen at her home in Chula Vista, California on January 7. The city is located in San Diego County, about 10 miles from the borer.

“As we near the three-month anniversary of May’s disappearance, I want to reassure May’s family, and our community that she is not forgotten and that bringing her home safely remains our number one priority,” police said in a statement. “The Chula Vista Police Department has been actively and continuously investigating her disappearance.”

The police statement comes after Fox News exclusively reported chilling new details about her troubled marriage with her estranged husband before she vanished.

Millete’s brother-in-law, Richard Drouillet, said that marriage troubles between her and her husband, Larry Millete, began long before her disappearance.

A member of Maya’s family, who wished to remain anonymous, told Fox News about a disturbing statement she dropped on her loved ones during a camping trip in early January, warning, “If anything happened to me, it would be Larry.”

Separately, a source told Fox News that Millete’s husband suspected her of having a boyfriend. The witness, who heard the conversations firsthand, told Fox News exclusively that Larry Millete frequently discussed paying someone $20,000 to kill his missing wife’s alleged boyfriend.

Larry Millete did not respond to multiple questions from Fox News about the alleged murder-for-hire plot.

The Chula Vista Police Department said its detectives have been conducting searches, follow-ups and following every tip or lead received.

“We are in frequent communication with our regional partners to include the FBI and San Diego District Attorney’s Office about this case and are working to identify and analyze evidence and follow wherever it leads,” police said. “Every resource available is being utilized.”

Police urged the public to share relevant information in Millete’s disappearance with the Chula Vista Police Department directly so as not to create misinformation and complicate the investigation.

Fox News has reached out to the Chula Vista Police Department and Millete’s family seeking further comment but did not hear back before publication.

Anyone with information about Maya Millete’s disappearance should call the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Fox News’ Paul Best contributed to this report.