Friends and family of Christy Giles, a Los Angeles model whose lifeless body was dropped by masked men at a hospital last week, were set to gather on Sunday to remember the 24-year-old.

“She was one of the most wonderfully sweet human beings you could ever meet,” Carter Rowland, who became friends with Giles after first meeting her at a Coachella after-party in 2016, told Fox News ahead of the memorial service.

“If you were her friend, you knew you were her friend for life,” Rowland said. “She truly was a really wonderful person. She always had positivity to spread.”

Giles went out in Los Angeles with Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, an interior designer from Mexico, and another friend on the evening of Nov. 12, Giles’ husband, Jan Cilliers, previously told Fox News.

HUSBAND OF LOS ANGELES MODEL FOUND DEAD SAYS HIS WIFE AND HER NOW-HOSPITALIZED FRIEND WERE DRUGGED

Cabrales-Arzola met a man and they were all supposed to go to a party in the Hollywood Hills, but Cabrales-Arzola and Giles ended up back at the man’s apartment instead. About 12 hours after Cabrales-Arzola and Giles were last heard from, Giles’ body was dumped on the sidewalk of a Culver City hospital by three masked men in a vehicle with no license plates. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Modeling agents originally discovered Giles at a shopping mall in her hometown of Mount Olive, Alabama, according to Cilliers. Her modeling career included stints in London, Miami, Peru, and other locations.

While law enforcement tries to piece together the unanswered questions surrounding her death, her family and friends are honoring her life on Sunday.

“She was the most vibrant, loving woman,” Carly Ann Amos, one of Giles’ close friends, told Fox News. “She loved to protect her friends, her community of people. She would do anything for anyone. She was such a light. She was the brightest light of all, honestly.”

LOUIS VUITTON STORE IN SF’S UNION SQUARE ‘EMPTIED OUT’ BY THIEVES

Rowland echoed that sentiment, saying that everyone was drawn to Giles’ kindness.

“She was such a homie, such a great friend. It was really hard not to instantly gravitate toward her,” Rowland said.

“She had this amazing knack for bringing people together, who maybe just met, or had never met before, and by the end of the night, everybody was best friends.”

Cabrales-Arzola was dropped off at a nearby hospital about two hours after Giles was left on the sidewalk. She is currently in “critical condition and fighting for her life,” according to a GoFundMe set up by Cilliers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cabrales-Arzola had heroin in her system, but Cilliers said that neither woman would ever take the drug voluntarily.

“One-hundred percent they were drugged,” Cilliers said.

The LAPD did not respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.