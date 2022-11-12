California megachurch cuts ties with elder accused of killing adoptive daughter and torturing siblings

The Rock Church of San Diego has reportedly cut ties with one of its parish leaders after she allegedly tortured her 11-year-old adoptive daughter and the girl’s two younger siblings to death, according to local reports.

Leticia McCormack, a 49-year-old ordained elder at the Rock Church, is charged with murder, three counts of torture and three counts of willful child cruelty in connection with the death of her daughter, Arabella McCormack, and the abuse of her other children, according to officials.

“The Rock no longer has any official relationship with Leticia,” the church told the San Diego Union-Tribune in a statement. “We send our deepest condolences to all that are grieving at this time. Our hearts go out to each of them. The legal process will run its course and we hope justice for Arabella and her sisters will be served.”

The church, founded by former NFL player Miles McPherson, did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital.

Authorities also charged McCormack’s parents, Adella Tom and Stanley Tom, with three counts of torture and three counts of willful child cruelty each in connection with the crimes.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office (SDCSO) initially began its investigation into McCormack and her parents on Aug. 30 while responding to reports of a child in distress at a home in the 3300 block of Lakeview Drive in Spring Valley.

Authorities located Arabella inside the home and suspected child abuse. They transported the girl to the hospital, where her health ultimately declined over time, leading to her death.

During their investigation, police contacted the 11-year-old’s adoptive father, Brian McCormack, who committed suicide in officers’ presence, according to a press release. Sources told NBC 7 that Brian McCormack was a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent.

It is a SDCSO policy to not release any information about other minor victims who may have been involved in the alleged crimes.

McCormack, who is described as an Asian female, is being held in the San Diego County Jail without bond.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact the SDCSO Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or the after-hours sheriff’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.