California man’s leisurely stroll into home to allegedly steal Hermes blankets worth $5K each caught on video

Home security cameras caught a brazen burglar casually strolling up to a Southern California mansion and allegedly stealing expensive Hermes blankets in broad daylight.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said that the shameless robbery happened at a home in Bonita, California, just before noon Aug. 22.

Footage released by the sheriff’s department shows the unidentified suspect meander up to the home’s front door and disappear from view. Moments later, the alleged thief is seen carrying a bundle of stolen items.

Police said that he stole two multicolor Hermes blankets valued at $5,000 each.

There were at least three other cars parked in the driveway when the man pulled up in broad daylight.

Authorities are now asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man between 25 and 35 years old, roughly 6-foot, and weighing between 250 and 300 pounds. He was seen wearing a black baseball cap, black sunglasses, white T-shirt, blue cargo pants, and black shoes with white trim.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 2011-14 Chrysler 200 convertible with aftermarket rims.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org.