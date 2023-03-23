California man with history of violence against women killed ex-girlfriend while on bond: cops

A California man was out on bond for a December domestic violence arrest when he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend, according to police, who say there could be more assault victims.

Aaron Romo, 36, was arrested and charged with the murder of his ex-flame Mirelle Mateus, 24, according to Anaheim police.

The Anaheim Police Department said, in a press release, that officers found Mateus dead on March 17 around 2:24 p.m. in an apartment building after “receiving reports of suspicious circumstances.” Authorities did not say who owned the apartment, who made the call or how she was killed.

“Homicide detectives responded to the scene and determined that Mateus was murdered and identified Romo as the suspect,” the department noted.

CALIFORNIA VIOLENT CRIME TRIPLED AS SUSPECTS WALKED FREE WITHOUT BAIL: REFORM STUDY

“Later that day, Romo was arrested in Riverside County and was ultimately booked at the Anaheim PD Detention Facility for murder.”

The Mateus family couldn’t be reached, but the victim’s sister, Sandy, said in a statement posted to a GoFundMe that Mirelle was a “very special, caring and generous person with a heart so pure and full of love” and her death “shattered” her family’s hearts.

About four months earlier, on Dec. 5, Romo was arrested and charged with corporal injury resulting in traumatic condition and false imprisonment, both felonies, along with misdemeanor charges of resist and obstructing an officer and battery. The charges stemmed from an incident involving a Jane Doe, with whom Romo was said to be in a relationship.

CALIFORNIA MEN ACCUSED OF COMMITTING RAPES, MURDER AFTER BEING RELEASED ON BAIL

It’s unclear if Mateus was the victim in the December case.

Romo had pleaded not guilty in that case and posted bond.

The 36-year-old has a history of violence against women, according to court records obtained by USA Today.

A woman in a previous relationship filed a restraining order in September that alleged multiple violent incidents in three states.

There was an alleged attack and rape of her and her friend in April 2022, a violent encounter in Las Vegas in May 2022, and an alleged assault in Arizona that put her in the hospital in August 2021, USA Today reported.

“Detectives believe Romo has assaulted other women in the past and are asking for anyone with previous contact with Romo to come forward,” Anaheim police said.

Because the investigation is ongoing, detectives have declined to elaborate on evidence or to discuss possible motives.

Anaheim police and the Orange County Public Defender’s Office didn’t respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment, Thursday morning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police asked anyone with information related to the homicide or Romo to call the Anaheim Police Department at 714-321-3669 or the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or www.occrimestoppers.org.