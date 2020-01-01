California man whose laptop stolen at Starbucks fatally struck by suspect's vehicle while trying to get it back, police say

A man who had his laptop stolen from a Starbucks in Northern California on New Year’s Eve died from injuries he sustained when he tried to chase down the suspect and was struck by an apparent getaway vehicle, according to officials.

The Oakland Police Department said the incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the Starbucks.

Witnesses said the man was working on his laptop when the suspect walked up and took it. When the man ran out of the Starbucks and chased after the suspect in an attempt to get the laptop back, he was struck by the suspect’s vehicle as it took off.

Oakland Police Officer Johnna Watson told reporters there was a “getaway vehicle” waiting outside the coffee shop.

“The suspect or suspects got into that vehicle with that laptop,” Watson said. The victim continued to try to get the laptop back and at that time in the 6100 block of Antioch (street) the victim was critically injured.”

Watson said a crew with the Oakland Fire Department was in the area and responded immediately, administering first aid. The man, however, died from his injuries hours later.

Maria Chan, who owns a store nearby, told KTVU she saw the car speed away and then the body of a young man lying next to an SUV that was “badly hurt.”

“His body (is) still in my mind. Such a young man,” Chan said Tuesday. “It’s not worth it to chase after the laptop.”

Police on Tuesday echoed similar sentiments.

“Whether that’s your purse, your wallet, your phone, your laptop. Not worth getting injured or possibly losing your life over it,” Watson said. “We want to remind our community, property can be replaced but you can not.”

Authorities spent the day collecting evidence outside the Starbucks after the deadly incident. Investigators were also checking nearby businesses for surveillance video that may have captured the getaway car fleeing the scene, according to KTVU.

Authorities have not released information about a possible suspect in the robbery.