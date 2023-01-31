California man who drove Tesla off cliff with wife, 2 kids inside transported to jail from hospital

A California man accused of intentionally driving a Tesla off a cliff on Jan. 2 with his wife and two children inside the vehicle has been transported from a hospital to a San Mateo County jail.

Dharmesh Patel, 41, of Pasadena, is being held without bond at the Maguire Correctional Facility.

He is charged with attempted first-degree attempted murder and child abuse and is set to appear in court Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT., according to San Mateo County.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Mark Andrew said on Jan. 3 that he did not believe the Tesla was on autopilot at the time of the crash off the ‘Devil’s Slide’ cliff, south of the Tom Lantos tunnels on State Highway 1.

CALIFORNIA MAN INTETIONALLY DROVE TESLA OFF CLIFF WITH ANOTHER ADULT, 2 KIDS IN CAR: AUTHORITIES

First responders who arrived at the scene on Jan. 2 noticed the white Tesla about 250 feet down the cliff and noticed victims still moving inside the vehicle.

DRAMATIC VIDEO SHOWS CALIFORNIA HELICOPTER RESCUE AFTER TESLA PLUNGES OFF ‘DEVIL’S SLIDE’ CLIFF

Rescuers were able to pull the two children — a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy with musculoskeletal injuries — from the vehicle using a “jaws of life” tool and pulled Patel and his wife from the vehicle’s windows.

“We go there all the time for cars over the cliff, and they never live. This was an absolute miracle,” Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire, said after the crash.

ACTOR JULIAN SANDS IDENTIFIED AS MISSING HIKER IN CALIFORNIA

District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told The Los Angeles Times that authorities are “having the car looked at from top to bottom” to determine whether the car may have experienced any mechanical issues during the crash.



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

California officials believe Patel’s actions were “intentional.”

Authorities are asking additional witnesses to call the CHP-San Francisco Area at 415-557-1094.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Pritchett and The Associated Press contributed to this report.