California man who drove away from scene of woman's 'suspicious' death detained after slow-speed chase

A California man has been detained after driving away from the scene where police were investigating a woman’s “suspicious” death and setting off a slow-speed chase, investigators said Saturday.

An elderly woman was found dead inside her home early Saturday, and officers “suspected foul play” after canvassing the neighborhood and speaking with witnesses, Santa Ana police said in a news release.

The manner and cause of death were not immediately known.

The unnamed man drove by the home and refused to stop when officers tried to speak with him, police said. He led police on a “slow-speed pursuit” that ended in Irvine, about eight miles away.

Police said the man then barricaded himself inside the car, forcing officers to use a K-9 to apprehend the man. He sustained injuries during the capture and received treatment at a nearby trauma center, police said.

Investigators were waiting on a search warrant to enter the home and collect potential evidence.