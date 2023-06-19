California man sentenced to 1 year probation for groping women on cross-country flight

A Modesto, California man who pleaded guilty to federal charges in March for assaulting two women on a cross-country flight in 2022 was sentenced to one year of probation late last week.

Jairaj Singh Dhillon, 43, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Paul G. Levenson on June 15, to one year of probation, with a requirement that the first six months be served in home confinement.

Dhillon pleaded guilty to two counts of assault in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States on March 20.

On May 31, 2022, Dhillon boarded an overnight flight between Los Angeles and Boston when he engaged in “unwanted sexual contact” with two female passengers, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts.

Dhillon was sitting next to a woman who was taking care of her infant child when he reached over and touched her thigh and groin area.

The victim called for help, and in a loud voice said, “this man just groped me,” the DA’s press release said.

The second victim was sitting in the aisle seat across from Dhillon and accused him of grabbing her groin and buttocks while she was standing beside her seat.

Flight attendants tended to the situation and moved Dhillon to another area of the airplane for the rest of the flight.

When the plane arrived in Boston, he was immediately taken into custody.

Prior to his plea, Dhillon faced up to three years in prison and a year of supervised release.