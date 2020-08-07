California man robbed of entire life savings outside bank, reports say

A California man was beaten and robbed of $200,000 he had just withdrawn from his bank.

Francisco Cornejo had accumulated the hefty sum after selling his home in Huntington Park, according to local reports. On July 30, as he returned to his car following the withdrawal from a local Chase bank, Cornejo was attacked and his life savings ripped from his hands.

The incident was filmed by a bystander, but the footage could only provide the police vague details. The assailant wore a black hoodie and their face was obscured during the incident.

Cornejo’s attorney, Nathan Soleimani, said that investigators were searching for surveillance footage from the bank after the suspect managed to get away with all $200,000.

“Within 30 seconds of just getting to his car, he was grabbed, beaten, robbed, and they took everything from him,” Soleimani told KTLA. “He was literally fighting for his life savings, and when he was being beaten he was doing his best to try and retain the bag that he brought with him.”

Cornejo was left with bad bruise on his hip and right arm, and said his shoulder was dislocated during the scuffle, the New York Post reported. Soleimani claimed that his client had not informed anyone of his plans to make the withdrawal.

The FBI has gotten involved with the investigation.

“Thank God he’s alive. His family is grateful he got out of it with just the injuries that he has,” Soleimani said. “At the end of the day, they’re thankful for him being here.”