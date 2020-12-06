California man punches 350-pound bear in face to save beloved dog 'Buddy'

A California man ended up in a brawl with a bear to save his best friend – a pit bull named “Buddy,” according to reports.

Buddy was playing outside Kaleb Benham’s Nevada County home the day before Thanksgiving when Benham heard a growl and saw a bear had the dog in its mouth, CBS 13 Sacramento reported.

“I heard a growl, looked about 75-100 feet down, and the bear was dragging him by his head,” Benham said.

“Honestly, the only thing I could think of was ‘save my baby.’”

Benham did save Buddy – by running out and punching the 350-pound bear in the face.

“I just ran down there, plowed into the bear, tackled it and grabbed it by the throat and started hitting it in the face and the eye until it let go,” Benham said.

Even after the heroic rescue, Benham was worried he might lose Buddy: The nearest veterinary hospital was closed due to a positive COVID-19 case. Instead, Benham took his beloved pet to Mother Lode Veterinary Hospital in Grass Valley, according to News 9.

Buddy went into surgery and came out after three hours with some stitches and some staples, but was able to return home for Thanksgiving. Benham and Buddy spent the holiday in bed resting up and healing.

Buddy is expected to make a full recovery.

The bear has returned several times since the attack, and Benham can’t figure out how to get it to leave him alone.

“It made an attack and had its food, and its food got taken from it, and it wants it back,” Benham said.