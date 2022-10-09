California man kidnapped in broad daylight, remains missing

A California man was kidnapped in broad daylight and remains missing as of Sunday afternoon, according to local reports and police.

The Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) said two male suspects exited a 2008 silver Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue near Colorado Boulevard in the Pasadena area Thursday.

The suspects were seen attacking a man on a sidewalk and dragging him into the back seat of the Infiniti, FOX 11 reported, citing LASD.

The suspects were last seen driving south on Michillinda Avenue with California license plate number 6FMY326. Anyone with information is asked to call 562-946-7150.

