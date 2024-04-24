California man falls 300 feet to death while hiking with wife along Oregon coast

A 69-year-old man fell over 300 feet to his death on Sunday while hiking with his wife along Oregon’s scenic southern coast, authorities said.

The hiker, identified as Richard Ehrhart from San Jose, California, had gotten separated from his wife as the pair hiked the coastal trail near Natural Bridges, about twelve miles north of Brookings, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ehrhart’s wife had returned to their car without realizing her husband had fallen, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, another hiker on the trail called 911 around 2:35 p.m. after spotting what appeared to be “a person on the rocks below him that appeared to be deceased.”

CALIFORNIA WOMAN DIES IN FALL DOWN 140-FOOT CLIFF WHILE HIKING WITH HUSBAND, TODDLER IN ARIZONA

Search and rescue crews rappelled about 300 feet down steep terrain to reach the victim. Ehrhart’s body was brought up the rocky slope and carried to the parking area, where his body was given over to Redwood Memorial Chapel.

No information about the circumstances leading to Ehrhart falling off the trail was immediately provided.

CALIFORNIA COLLEGE ENGINEERING STUDENT DIES AT BIG SUR WATERFALL IN TRAGIC ACCIDENT: ‘PASSION FOR ADVENTURE’

Oregon State Police is investigating and has provided information to the Curry County District Attorney.

“We here at the Curry County Sheriff’s Office express our condolences to the family and friends of Richard Ehrhart,” Sheriff John Ward said. “We also want to remind everyone of the dangers of hiking the coastal trails, and to please be safe.”

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Natural Bridge is one of many coastal viewpoints along an 18-mile section of the Oregon Coast Trail, an area that features “craggy bluffs, secluded beaches, and offshore rock formations,” according to Oregon State Parks.