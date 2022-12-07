California man faces murder charges in death of his 1-year-old daughter

A California father has been arrested on murder charges following the death of his one-year-old daughter.

Jayveyon Burley, 22, was arrested after authorities discovered his deceased daughter, Leilani, in the Los Angeles River below the Ocean Boulevard Bridge, the Inglewood Police Department said, according to FOX 11.

Officers arrived at the home of Burley’s mother, who he lives with, on Sunday at around 11 p.m. after she called to report a missing person. His mother told officers her son had left for Long Beach to pick up his two kids from their mother. However, he had only one of the children with him when he returned home to Inglewood.

Inglewood and Long Beach Police worked together to find Leilani’s corpse on Monday.

The child’s mother, Lynisha Hull, said on Instagram that Burley refused to disclose to her where the little girl was. “Don’t worry about it she’s fine,” he said, according to Hull.

Burley was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder and child endangerment, according to police. He was booked into the Inglewood Police Department Jail. His bail is set at $215,000 and is due in court on Wednesday.

The case remains under active investigation.