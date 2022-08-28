California man arrested by SWAT team after allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend, kidnapping daughter at gunpoint

website maker

A 2-year-old girl was found safe by police on Saturday after her father allegedly kidnapped her from his ex-girlfriend’s home at gunpoint, the San Bernardino Police Department said.

Raymond Ornelas, 30, was arrested by a SWAT team and is now facing charges of domestic violence, burglary, kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police were originally called the home on Saturday morning and were told by the little girl’s mother that Ornelas broke a bedroom window and crawled into her house.

“He proceeded to drag her across the house by the hair, hit her multiple times, and produced a handgun while threatening to kill her,” the San Bernardino Police Department said.

Ornelas then allegedly fled the home with the former couple’s 2-year-old daughter.

Police determined a location that Ornelas may have been hiding and performed a search warrant, where they were able to recover the child unharmed and taken Ornelas into custody.

The 2-year-old girl was returned to her mother unharmed.

Ornelas is being held on a $25,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center and is due in court on Aug. 30, according to jail records.