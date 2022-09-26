California man arrested after planning ‘Las Vegas-style’ mass shooting, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Northern California man was arrested Sunday after threatening to kill specific law enforcement officers and preparing to commit a “Las Vegas-style” mass shooting, investigators said.

Dallas Marsh, 37, was taken into custody just before 9 a.m. at a Super 8 Motel in Chico after detectives obtained evidence of his intent, the Chico Police Department said.

The evidence against Marsh included information that he had made “criminal threats to kill specific individuals, specified law enforcement officers, and was preparing to commit a ‘Las Vegas-style’ mass shooting with a specified deadline,” police said in a statement.

Police did not immediately release specific details about the evidence or how it was obtained.

Saturday marked the five-year anniversary of the Las Vegas massacre. Sixty people were killed and more than 400 were wounded when a gunman opened fire on a music festival from a high-rise hotel in 2017.

After his arrest, police said Marsh threatened to kill additional officers and their families and battered an officer with a table during the interview process.

Marsh was booked into the Butte County Jail and was being held without bail.

He faces charges of making criminal threats of death/great bodily injury, threats of violence against peace officers and battery against a peace officer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.