California man armed with machete interrupts attack on Asian parents

A man used a machete to break up a robbery of his Asian parents in front of their own house in Oakland, California, Monday afternoon, according to a report.

Video of the incident shows four suspects physically accosting the couple and attempting to steal items from them, according to SFGATE.

After several seconds, their son comes down the steps of the home with a machete, causing the suspects to immediately flee. A second video shows them jumping into a getaway car.

The robbery was first tweeted by Dion Lim of KGO.

The couple, according to Lim, had just gotten home from the grocery store when they were approached by the robbers.

“They grab the woman’s gold chain & then reach into the man’s pockets & take keys and a cell phone,” Lim tweeted. “The son told me he heard his mom screaming so he ran out barefoot w/the machete. He is furious (rightfully so) & says nothing’s ever going to change.”

It is unclear if the attack was racially motivated.

The father, who asked to remain anonymous, said his wife’s gold chain was taken, as were his keys and cellphone, according to KGO.

“I heard my mom screaming and that’s when I ran out. If I hadn’t come out, they would have done a lot worse,” the son told KGO.