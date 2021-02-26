California man allegedly tried burying wife alive during beach attack following argument, police say

California police arrested a man after his “badly injured” wife called 911 to report that her husband had allegedly tried to kill her by throwing her in the water and then burying her alive, authorities recently said.

The woman called the City of Coronado Police Department just before 9 p.m. local time Wednesday, telling dispatchers “her husband had just tried to kill her on the beach,” officials said in a Facebook post announcing the alleged crime.

Officers arrived at the Ocean Boulevard location to discover the victim on the sidewalk, badly injured.

Police believe the couple began arguing while at the beach earlier in the night, at which point “the suspect began attacking his wife,” they said.

After unsuccessfully trying to throw the woman in the water, the suspect purportedly buried her alive in a hole in the sand, police said.

The woman was able to escape and ran off toward the street, where a bystander discovered her on the sidewalk and helped her call 911.

Responders took her to an area hospital for treatment. Her husband, identified as 23-year-old Moreno Valley resident Jose Luis Mares III, was charged with attempted murder, assault causing great bodily injury, domestic violence, false imprisonment and a parole violation, police said.

Records show he is now being held in San Diego Central Jail.