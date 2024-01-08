California man allegedly attacked woman pushing baby in a stroller before assaulting 60-year-old

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Police in California are looking for a man they say attacked a woman walking with a baby in a stroller and then committed a second assault.

Photos released of the suspect show him carrying what appears to be a rod or pipe. The victims were targeted in broad daylight.

The first attack happened Thursday morning near 21st Street and Locust Avenue in Long Beach, police said. Video obtained by FOX 11 Los Angeles showed a woman strolling with her baby when the assailant struck her from behind with what police said was an “unknown object.” The child was not injured.

Less than three hours and two streets away from the initial attack, the same suspect allegedly attacked a 60-year-old woman, according to FOX 11. A woman told the TV station her mother was not robbed by the man, but ended up in the emergency room as a result of the attack.

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his mid 20s, 5’5″ to 5’7″ tall with a “peach fuzz mustache.” He was caught on surveillance video wearing a white hat, turquoise sweater over a black hooded sweater, blue pants, and sneakers with a black bag and a dark-colored backpack.

“We have increased our patrols in the area and are actively looking for this suspect,” LBPD said in a social media post.

People living in the area who were informed of the assaults told FOX 11 they were reluctant to leave their homes.

“There’s just some sick people around here,” resident Wanda Clayton said.

When caught, the man is expected to face two assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Anyone with information about the alleged suspect is asked to call police at 562-435-6711.