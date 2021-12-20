California mall shooting injures one, cops say

Shoppers and employees at a Northern California mall were instructed by authorities to shelter in place Monday night after someone was shot.

The San Jose Police Department said units were en route to the Westfield Oakridge shopping center around 6 p.m.

“Units are currently at Oakridge Mall on reports of a person shot,” the department tweeted. “Officers are working their [way] into the mall. Shelter in place if you can. Updates here when available.”

Authorities later confirmed that one person had been injured by gunfire. Their condition was not disclosed.

Fox News has reached out to the shopping center, which like other retail outlets, sees an upsurge in activity during the holiday season.

Details about what led to the shooting were not released. Authorities were expected to disclose more details later.

