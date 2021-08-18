An attorney for Daniel Marsh – the man convicted of brutally killing an elderly California couple when he was 15 years old – argued in court on Wednesday that Marsh should be released from prison next year under a state law that would make him eligible at the age of 25, the Fresno Bee reports.

That law is SB 1391, which was enacted in 2019 and prohibits 14- and 15-year-olds from being tried as adults.

Mark Greenberg, Marsh’s attorney, argued that a 2018 Yolo Superior Court hearing on whether Marsh should have been tried as a juvenile amounted to a retrial, but one of the three appeals judges shot down that notion down Wednesday.

“There’s nothing to appeal,” state Associate Justice Hoch told Greenberg, according to the Fresno Bee. “There’s no retrial. The original judgment (was) reinstated. There was no new judgment.”

DANIEL MARSH, CONVICTED OF MURDERING, MUTILATING ELDERLY CALIFORNIA COUPLE AS TEEN, SEEKS EARLY RELEASE

State deputy Attorney General Rachelle A. Newcomb concurred, arguing that the “final data to appeal” came on Aug. 21, 2018, before SB 1391 went into effect.

He’s not entitled to the benefits of that 2019 law,” Newcomb said, according to the Fresno Bee. “Bottom line, the decision was final in the regular timelines. The time to appeal ended in August 2018.”