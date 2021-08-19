An attorney for Daniel Marsh – the defendant convicted of brutally killing an elderly couple when he was 15 years old – argued in California’s Third District Court of Appeals on Wednesday that Marsh should be released from prison next year under a state law that would make him eligible at age 25.

That law is SB 1391, which took effect in 2019. It prohibits 14- and 15-year-olds from being tried as adults. Marsh was convicted in 2014 as an adult and sentenced to 52-years-to-life in prison.

State deputy Attorney General Rachelle Newcomb argued that Marsh’s judgment was finalized before SB 1391 took effect, so it can’t be retroactively applied.

“August 21, 2018, is when appellant’s judgment and prison sentence were final,” Newcomb told the court. “Because that date was prior to the 2019 effective date of Senate Bill 1329, a law that is not applicable to defendants whose judgments are final, the appellant is not entitled to the benefits of that 2019 law.”

DANIEL MARSH, CONVICTED OF MURDERING, MUTILATING ELDERLY CALIFORNIA COUPLE AS TEEN, SEEKS EARLY RELEASE

Mark Greenberg, Marsh’s attorney, argued that a 2018 Yolo County Superior Court hearing on whether Marsh should have been tried as a juvenile amounted to a retrial.

“The Attorney General claims that Mr. Marsh’s cert possibilities expired in August of 2018. That’s not true,” Greenberg said. “Mr. Marsh, let’s assume that everything the court is intimating and the attorney general is saying about the finality of this judgment in October 2018, Mr. Marsh could have pursued a cert petition from that reinstatement of judgment.”

Associate Justice Louis Mauro appeared to agree with the state that the judgment in the case was final.

“You have a final judgment, don’t you? There’s nothing to appeal,” Justice Mauro told Greenberg. “You’ve already had an appeal from that judgment.”