California jewelry store employee pistol-whipped; thieves disguised as Amazon employee, security guard

Surveillance footage caught the moment two robbers pistol-whipped a California jewelry store employee.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, at about 2:40 p.m, two armed suspects entered Gemma’s Jewelers in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

The two suspects, Christopher Lamar, 28, and Angel Olvera, 23, were allegedly dressed as an Amazon worker and a security guard.

Surveillance footage shows clients and employees alike cowering behind the store’s glass cases as the suspects charge toward the fine jewelry.

The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department said that one of the suspects repeatedly pistol-whipped one of the employees in broad daylight.

The suspects fled from the store, making off with thousands of dollars worth of stolen jewelry.

Employees who worked at the Target next door told Fox 11 that they were shaken by the robbery.

“I was just working and pulling some carts, and I saw a bunch of policemen and the lady [employee] seemed hurt. It does make you feel a little unsafe knowing stuff like that is happening,” Leonardo Franco told Fox 11. “Even in the video, seeing that they (the suspects) are disguised [is scary]. One of the suspects is in Amazon [jacket], and another looked like security. Clearly they planned this.”

Mia Spera, another employee, also voiced concerns.

“Actually seeing the video, that broke my heart,” she said. “Honestly, when he got physical with her, that was really sad, because you can threaten someone and not even touch them, but the fact that he actually started hitting her, that was like, oh my gosh, that’s really sad.”

The store’s employee was taken to a local hospital for her injuries and later released.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, law enforcement located Lamar in San Bernardino. Lamar was arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

And on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, Olvera was located in Rancho Cucamonga and taken into custody. Olvera was also booked at the West Valley Detention Center where they both remain, awaiting a court hearing.