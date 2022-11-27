California house fire being investigated as triple homicide after 3 found dead

Police in southern California say they have launched a homicide investigation after three bodies were found following a house fire.

Police launched the homicide investigation after three people were discovered in a Riverside, California home late Friday morning, KTTV-TV reported.

Firefighters responded to the calls of a fire following a call for a welfare check around 11 a.m. when they discovered the three bodies inside a two-story home.

“This is horrific,” Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback told the media. “It’s the day after Thanksgiving. We don’t know exactly what happened here but we have three people that are deceased.”

Neighbors told police that two individuals, wearing trench coats and face coverings, got out of a red car in front of the house and were involved in a disturbance before police were called.

“Certainly, someone went in there with a meaning of force,” neighbor Myron Dinga told KTTV-TV. “When two people get out of a vehicle with trench coats on and headgear on concealing their faces, that is a very demonic sign.”

Officials have not released the genders or identities of the individuals found and have not named a suspect in the case.

Officials have also declined to say what makes them believe that the death of the three individuals was the result of an intentional act.

The Riverside Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.