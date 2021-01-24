California homeowner fights off home invasion suspects, fatally stabs 1: cops

A California man was hospitalized following a home invasion robbery on Thursday after fighting off four attackers and fatally stabbing one of them, authorities said.

Jedediah Boncutter, 18, of Kelseyville, was identified as the suspect who was fatally stabbed during the incident. He was pronounced dead at a local area hospital, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Boncutter and several other suspects — who police said they suspected of being Norteno Gang participants — are accused of driving to the Santa Rosa home with the intent to rob the victim.

Police said the victim had invited one of the suspects, a 19-year-old, to his home the morning of the robbery. The teen asked to smoke a cigarette outside and “opened the back door” for three hooded and masked males, according to the department. “The victim was hit and kicked numerous times during the incident. One suspect was armed with a shotgun.”

During the fight, the victim grabbed the knife and — in fear of being beaten unconscious — started stabbing Boncutter, police said. One of the suspects fired the shotgun in the air, and then the gun jammed. The victim then grabbed the shotgun and ran to a neighbor’s home where he was able to call the police, police said.

Authorities said the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening. His name isn’t being released due to the violent nature of the incident, according to the department.

Police said they later received a call from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) about a woman found during a single-vehicle crash near Highway 12 and Highway 21.

The woman told officers her boyfriend had been stabbed, and the inside of the vehicle was stained with blood, according to authorities.

Police said they discovered that she had participated in the robbery.

She was arrested on suspicion of robbery, discharging a firearm during a robbery, and a gang enhancement.

The investigation into the home invasion is ongoing, police said. Witnesses to the robbery are encouraged to call the Santa Rosa Police Violent Crimes Team.