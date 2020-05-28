California homeless man breaks into bank to microwave Hot Pockets: 'It was worth it'

A homeless man in California has been accused of breaking into a bank early Wednesday morning just to use its microwave to heat up hot pockets, according to reports.

Police responded to Wells Fargo in San Diego around 3:30 a.m. after a burglary alarm sounded. The alarm company told officers a man could be seen on surveillance video in the break room using the microwave, KGTV reported.

Officers entered the building an hour later and hauled out the man.

HOMELESS SAN FRANCISCO MAN ‘WELL KNOWN’ FOR ‘THREATENING’ LOCALS ACCUSED OF KILLING 94-YEAR-OLD MAN

“Was it worth it? Yeah, it was worth it,” the man, who has not been identified by authorities, told photographers outside the bank as officers handcuffed him, KNSD reported. “A Hot Pocket? Hell, yeah.”

The suspect told officers at the scene that he was homeless, broke into the bank to use the microwave, and ate two hot pockets while inside.

Police who responded to the scene found a broken window near the bank’s drive-thru ATM. About six officers, some with their guns drawn, used a megaphone to tell the man inside to surrender and come out with his hands up, KNSD reported.

When no one responded, the officers knocked the bank’s front door down and sent in a K-9 unit dog first before then entering the building to retrieve the suspect.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No one was harmed in the incident. Police swept the building and found no one else inside.