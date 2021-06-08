California hit-and-run: 3 girls killed, 1 badly injured

The Southern California hit-and-run driver who killed three girls and critically injured a fourth reportedly got out of his car with a flashlight, saw the four victims and took off without calling 911 or rendering any aid.

Authorities in Lucerene Valley, which is in western San Bernardino County, are searching for the suspect. The incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The victims, identified as Willow Sanchez, 11, Daytona Bronas, 12, Sandra Mizer, 13, and a fourth were walking along a desert highway. Two of them used wheelchairs. Natalie Cole, 14, was hospitalized in critical condition.

The truck was identified as a white Chevorlet Silverado. The driver allegedly drifted on the shoulder of the road and struck them from behind, the California Highway Patrol said. Fox 11 reported that family members told the Victor Valley News Group that Bronas and Cole are both wheelchair-bound and were being pushed by the two other girls.

“Her leg was amputated in the accident, all her other limbs are shattered and her liver is bleeding, her kidneys are struggling,” Cole’s mother, Sherrie Orndorff, said.

“You got out of your vehicle, looked at those dead and dying girls on the ground, and you ran,” Orndoff said of the people in the truck.

Orndoff, who was Willow’s big sister, said the youngsters had been spending the night at her house and decided to go for a stroll.

The Associated Press contributed to this report