California hiker spots, saves woman who was trapped inside truck for 4 nights after going off cliff

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A woman survived four nights in the Angeles National Forest after her truck careened off a cliff, reports say.

She told rescuers she was avoiding running into a deer Wednesday night when her Ford Ranger plunged off the side of Mount Baldy Road and down into an embankment near mile marker 3.3, CBS News reported.

The woman was found Sunday afternoon, after spending days in frigid temperatures. She was airlifted to a hospital, where she remains in unknown condition, according to the outlet. Rescuers did say she was able to speak when she was found.

“It’s been extremely cold and wet, as we’re all aware, with the rain and the colder temperatures in the month of January,” Engine Capt. Matt Brossard of the U.S. Forest Service told NBC Los Angeles. “She’s lucky that somebody was going for a hike and found her.”

CALIFORNIA MAN ALLEGEDLY ATTACKED WOMAN PUSHING BABY IN A STROLLER BEFORE ASSAULTING 60-YEAR-OLD

“The accident, itself, is very common on these mountain roads,” Brossard said. “Driving too fast for your current conditions and not being familiar with the roadway is a big factor in a lot of the accidents. But her surviving it, not only just the accident, but also the elements, is a New Year’s miracle.”

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy told NBC the woman likely suffered hypothermia, dehydration, malnourishment and a possible leg injury.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Shefiff’s Department for more information, but they did not immediately respond.

CALIFORNIA COUPLE GETS MARRIED AT OAKLAND HOSPITAL AFTER GROOM WAS ADMITTED ON HIS WEDDING DAY

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted travel tips for the inclement weather, which included avoiding mountain travel and checking road conditions before traveling.