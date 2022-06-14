California Highway Patrol officer shooting suspect arrested after manhunt

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect was taken into police custody Tuesday after an hours-long manhunt following the shooting of a California Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop in Los Angeles, authorities said.

Authorities identified Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi, 33, as the man who allegedly opened fire on the CHP officer in Studio City. The officer remains hospitalized in serious condition, a CHP spokesman said during a news conference.

He is expected to recover.

He was only identified as a 27-year-old man who has been with the law enforcement agency for just under a year.

Khosroabadi and an alleged accomplice were seen being taken into custody near a homeless encampment in the Van Nuys neighborhood, Fox Los Angeles reported.

He was taken to a hospital for an injury to his hand. He was tracked down by a 4-year-old police bloodhound K-9 named Piper, who picked up the scent of his blood, authorities said.

The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. Monday. The CHP spokesman did not know what initiated the stop.

After the gunfire, the suspect fled. The Los Angeles Police Department was led to an apartment building after finding a white Ford Fusion that matched the description of the suspected shooter’s vehicle. The suspect was believed to have barricaded himself inside.

Residents in the building were evacuated and a search of the complex came up empty. Khosroabadi was not found but his roommate was detained for questioning.

