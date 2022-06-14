California Highway Patrol officer in critical condition after being shot during traffic stop

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California Highway Patrol officer was left in critical condition after he was shot during a traffic stop in Los Angeles Monday evening, officials said.

The unidentified officer carried out a traffic stop in Studio City near Hollywood when a suspect shot him and fled the scene, Fox 11 of Los Angeles reported.

The officer was then transported to an area hospital in critical condition, per the report.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, but did not provide any information on the suspect.

The suspect may have been located in the Reseda neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to KCAL9. However, authorities have not yet confirmed any arrests.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.